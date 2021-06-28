Menu

(Photo) Everton fans leave disgraceful anti-Rafael Benitez banner near former Liverpool manager’s home

Some Everton fans have left a disgraceful threatening banner protesting against a potential hire deal to hire former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.

The Spanish tactician could be set to take over at Goodison Park despite being in charge of their fierce local rivals for so long, and it’s clear it’s not gone down well with supporters.

There can surely be no excuse for something like this, however…

While Everton club chiefs should perhaps think more carefully about how their fans would feel about this move, there can be no justification for personally targeting Benitez and his family like this.

This whole saga is threatening to get very ugly, and one just has to hope we don’t see even worse scenes than this if the move goes through.

