Some Everton fans have left a disgraceful threatening banner protesting against a potential hire deal to hire former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.

The Spanish tactician could be set to take over at Goodison Park despite being in charge of their fierce local rivals for so long, and it’s clear it’s not gone down well with supporters.

There can surely be no excuse for something like this, however…

This banner is online. It has been posted not far from where Rafa Benitez lives with his wife and his daughters. It’s sinister, it’s reprehensible and the people responsible for it should be ashamed. They are a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/6prhZt16vX — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 28, 2021

While Everton club chiefs should perhaps think more carefully about how their fans would feel about this move, there can be no justification for personally targeting Benitez and his family like this.

This whole saga is threatening to get very ugly, and one just has to hope we don’t see even worse scenes than this if the move goes through.