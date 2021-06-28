Former Barcelona star lauds Pedri as the coveted Spanish midfielder continues to shine in Euro 2020

Pedri has garnered plenty of acclaim as of late, and he can now add long-time Barcelona star Andres Iniesta to his list of supporters.

Pedri orchestrated one of the biggest jumps by a midfielder over the past year, as he went from being a promising talent playing in La Liga 2 to now starting for the Spanish national team in Euro 2020.

Barca manager Ronald Koeman and Spain coach Luis Enrique both have entrusted Pedri to start in some of the biggest matches in football, and the midfielder has well stepped up to the calling each time.

Iniesta is much impressed with Pedri’s rapid development as of late and sees that he has what it takes to continue to grow as a midfielder.

The former Euro-winning midfielder spoke further to the Spanish-based outlet Onda Cero about the rising Barca star.

“The important thing about Pedri is that he is Pedri,” Iniesta said. “He’s a player that I like a lot; he’s a kid who has to keep growing and learning.

“When I see him play, I see a player who has a good time on the field; he is a very focused boy.”

Pedri is set to feature for Spain in the upcoming Euro 2020 Round of 16 fixture against Croatia, which will be yet another early challenge for the talent in his international career.