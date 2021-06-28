According to 90min via Turkish outlet Radyo Gol, Fenerbahce are now expected to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager within a day, despite the Portuguese holding talks with Tottenham Hotspur.

90min report that Spurs opened talks with the 47-year-old after he left Wolves at the end of the season and the prospects of taking over at Everton and Crystal Palace had been shattered.

Nuno did great work with Wolves in his four years in charge, earning immediate promotion before making the most of their big-money recruitment plan with back-to-back seventh place finishes.

The gold dust literally wore off the Wanderers last season as they slipped to a 13th-placed finish, which has ultimately encourage Nuno to embark on a new adventure.

With Daniel Levy already failing to secure the appointments of Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso, as well as being rejected outright by countless other candidates, losing out on Nuno – especially to a side in Fenerbahce that are of a much lower profile, is another pile-on of embarrassment.

Some Spurs supporters may be happy at the claims that Nuno will not be arriving based off this reaction when he emerged as an option, but perhaps they need to lower their expectations after several snubs.