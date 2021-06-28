Menu

Gary Lineker encourages Tottenham to appoint his old team-mate with Nuno apparently the latest to turn poisoned chalice down

The Tottenham managers job really does appear to be a poisoned chalice at this stage.

According to the Daily Mail, former Wolves manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, would appear to be the latest person to turn down the opportunity to manage the White Hart Lane outfit.

That would leave Daniel Levy in a real quandary just a month ahead of the 2021/22 pre-season.

However, help may be at hand if the chairman is willing to employ a Tottenham old boy.

An ex-player that still retains the love of the majority of Spurs supporters, and someone who Gary Lineker has put forward for the role, even going as far as tweeting that the man in question wants the job.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s two spells at the club as a player in the 1990s were hugely successful, and of all of the names mentioned in connection with the managers role, his candidacy would surely be the one that would appeal to the Spurs faithful the most.

Any deal is a long way from being done, but it’s unlikely to take much to get the German to sign on the dotted line.

