Chelsea are reportedly making Harry Kane one of their top priorities in this summer’s transfer window as they search the market for a top centre-forward.

The Tottenham striker has been a world class performer in the Premier League for many years now and clearly seems like he could do well to move to a bigger club this summer after failing to ever win a single trophy in his career at Spurs.

MORE: Chelsea have even loaned out one of their coaches

According to Goal, Chelsea are eyeing Kane as among their striker targets, along with Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

It would be intriguing to see Kane move from Tottenham to Chelsea, as the two London clubs have a fierce rivalry that would surely make the deal highly controversial.

Still, Chelsea will no doubt be eager to bring in an upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner next season, while Kane would also surely benefit from moving to Stamford Bridge if he wants to better himself and win major trophies.

The 27-year-old won’t want to tarnish his reputation with Spurs fans that much, however, so would surely favour a move to one of a number of other top clubs in England and Europe who are surely likely to be interested in him this summer.