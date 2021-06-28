Phillipe Coutinho heads into his third straight summer transfer window uncertain of where he will play football at in the coming season, but he could be in line for a Serie A return.

According to a report from the Spanish-based outlet Sport, Coutinho is garnering transfer interest from Inter Milan, a club with which he opened up his career in Europe.

The reigning Serie A champions are aiming to address several depth issues within its squad and view Coutinho as a viable midfield option, but club officials do not plan to open up the checkbook for this possible signing.

Sport adds that Inter would only consider signing Coutinho on a one-season loan deal that includes an option to buy.

More so, Inter has made it clear that Coutinho must lower his wages for next season in order to facilitate this possible deal.

The report adds that Leicester City is also well interested in acquiring the former Liverpool star, but it is not known as to the extent that the Foxes would go to push for such a deal.

Barca club officials have essentially ruled out the possibility of offloading Coutinho this summer via a permanent transfer deal, as they see that no side will meet their staggering €60 million transfer demand for him.

For the moment, Coutinho is set to take part in Barca’s preseason schedule next month, where he will feature in key training sessions under manager Ronald Koeman.

Inter will remain open to acquiring the Brazilian star, especially as the club looks to bolster its midfield depth under new manager Simone Inzaghi.

Coutinho may be a shell of himself at this stage in his career, but he can very well put out for vintage performances every now and then.