Inter Milan could spend Achraf Hakimi money on Manchester United midfielder

Todo Fichajes report that Inter Milan could spend a portion of the incoming Achraf Hakimi money on Manchester United disappointment Donny van de Beek.

van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax last summer. The midfielder was supposed to be a long-term solution in the middle of the park for the Red Devils, his performances in Amsterdam certainly suggested he had the capabilities.

However, devoid of confidence, and without the trust of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, van de Beek endured a difficult debut campaign as a Man United player. Todo Fichajes are already linking him with the exit door.

MORE: Exclusive: Rennes demand £40m for Eduardo Camavinga but Man United and PSG face bigger obstacle

The report claims that, with Inter Milan on the lookout for a Christian Eriksen replacement – harsh, but business is business – van de Beek has been indentified as a player that they could look to sign.

Todo Fichajes note that Inter are set to receive a major cash influx through the sale of Achraf Hakimi, with a portion of that potentially going on Dutch international van de Beek.

Whether Man United would be prepared to sell is a different matter entirely.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news