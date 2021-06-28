Arsenal are reportedly not making any concrete progress in a transfer deal for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The Gunners could do with a new signing in the number 10 department following the January departure of Mesut Ozil, but it seems Maddison is likely to be too expensive, according to The Athletic.

Maddison has shone in the Premier League and looks capable of playing for a bigger club, but it seems Arsenal will not be prioritising him for the time being.

Mikel Arteta has Emile Smith Rowe coming through and he could offer similar qualities in that area of the pitch, while fellow academy graduate Joe Willock was also hugely impressive on loan at Newcastle United last season.

It might be worth looking again at someone like Maddison in the future, but Arsenal fans probably won’t be too heartbroken if a deal doesn’t happen this summer.

The England international is perhaps just short of being the kind of player who could truly lift AFC to a new level, with his slightly inconsistent form seeing him miss out on places in Gareth Southgate’s recent squads, while it’s also quite telling that other big six clubs don’t seem to be making him a priority target.