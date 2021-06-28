When England step out at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening, they do so in the knowledge that they won’t be facing a vintage German side.

Not only that, if they were able to emerge victorious against their eternal international rivals, they have a relatively simple path to the final, with respect.

MORE: Liverpool to re-sign Coutinho?

A lot has been made of Gareth Southgate’s selection policy to this point, with Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish, by way of example, not being given licence to terrorise the Three Lions’ opponents.

England have adopted a ‘safety first’ policy, and the football has been sterile at times. Surely, against the Germans, they’ll require a bit more flair.

However, Jamie Carragher, writing in The Telegraph, has indicated that he’ll fully back the manager if he keeps Grealish on the bench.

“Germany have stuck with their high, defensive line which is susceptible to counter-attacks,” he wrote.

“For all the nationwide clamour for Southgate to stick with Jack Grealish, there are sound tactical reasons for him not doing so against this profile of opposition.

“I have repeatedly made the point during this tournament that you can’t have a well-balanced team if too many players come towards the ball and not enough run behind defenders.

“That is more important than ever against a German defence which will give England a chance to turn them around.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Pablo Sarabia fires home after penalty box scramble as Spain draw level with Croatia at Euro 2020 Juventus weighing up swap deal for 19-year-old star as Arsenal look to transform under-performing side Video: Unai Simon gifts Croatia lead over Spain with goalkeeping howler of Euro 2020 so far

If England get revenge for their Euro 96 semi-final defeat, Southgate will be able to justify his selections once more.

Anything other than an England victory if Grealish doesn’t get a look in, and questions will be asked.