Joao Felix’s hilarious reaction to failed pot shot from Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes

Joao Felix was clearly not happy with Bruno Fernandes trying a speculative shot from long range in last night’s Euro 2020 defeat to Belgium.

Just look at that screen grab above – you really don’t have to be a body language expert to work out how Felix is feeling here.

The Atletico Madrid forward did not have the best game for Portugal, but Fernandes has also been pretty underwhelming in this tournament.

The Manchester United midfielder is so often a reliable goal-scorer, but he perhaps over-did it here with a long range effort that wasted an opportunity to create something closer to the Belgium goal.