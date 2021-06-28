Menu

Joao Felix’s hilarious reaction to failed pot shot from Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Joao Felix was clearly not happy with Bruno Fernandes trying a speculative shot from long range in last night’s Euro 2020 defeat to Belgium.

Just look at that screen grab above – you really don’t have to be a body language expert to work out how Felix is feeling here.

More Stories / Latest News
Now Chelsea have even sent one of their coaches out on loan
“Clearly I am in his head a lot” – Luke Shaw doesn’t hold back with response to criticism from former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho
Ben White breaks silence over Arsenal transfer rumours

The Atletico Madrid forward did not have the best game for Portugal, but Fernandes has also been pretty underwhelming in this tournament.

The Manchester United midfielder is so often a reliable goal-scorer, but he perhaps over-did it here with a long range effort that wasted an opportunity to create something closer to the Belgium goal.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.