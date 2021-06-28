At the beginning of last season, it would’ve been a stretch for anyone to believe that two of the most underperforming teams in their respective divisions would be Juventus and Arsenal.

After not winning the Scudetto for the first time in a decade and only just scraping into next season’s Champions League, Andrea Pirlo paid the price and was sacked as manager.

Mikel Arteta looked likely to go the same way at one point, but the Spaniard managed to hold onto his job, despite the fact that the Gunners were poor for the most part in 2020/21.

With both teams needing to change the make up of their squads, it’s perhaps no surprise that they’re looking to do a swap deal, which may prove beneficial all round.

According to Calciomercato and cited by the Daily Mirror, the Bianconeri are willing to offer Aaron Ramsey back to Arsenal in a straight swap for Folarin Balogun, 19, who was rumoured to be leaving north London this summer.

The Welshman would certainly give the Gunners some bite in the midfield, and as a tried and trusted exponent, it’s a deal that makes sense.