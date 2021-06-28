A second season back in the Premier League for Leeds United will hopefully be one where the supporters are allowed back into Elland Road.

If there was one thing missing last season, as Leeds made their top-flight return after a decade and a half, it was the absence of fans.

Should the coronavirus vaccination program continue apace, there’s every reason to expect that stands will be filled for the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

An improvement on Leeds’ defensive set-up will arguably be required as, for all of their swashbuckling attacking tendencies, exciting though they were, Marcelo Bielsa’s side were porous at the back.

Sharpening up their defensive instincts could arguably result in an improved league position next season, and maybe even a Europa League berth wouldn’t be out of the question.

Clearly, some players can see the attraction of playing under the Argentinian, as Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror, report that Barcelona’s Junior Firpo is set to turn down AC Milan in order to accept an offer to move to Yorkshire.