“Clearly I am in his head a lot” – Luke Shaw doesn’t hold back with response to criticism from former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has hit back at his former manager Jose Mourinho after yet more criticism aimed his way from the Portuguese tactician.

The England international has just enjoyed a superb season at Old Trafford and is now a key player for his national team once again despite having a rough time when he was working under Mourinho.

The former Red Devils boss had a bizarre public feud with Shaw, often going public with his criticisms of the player, including being quite insulting over his in-game intelligence at times.

MORE: Manchester United battling Arsenal for wonderkid transfer

Shaw has revived his career under current Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and is clearly done with negative feedback from Mourinho, who was singling him out again during his work as a pundit.

Responding to the criticism, as quoted by BBC Sport, Shaw did not hold back as he mocked Mourinho for being obsessed with him, whilst adding that even his team-mates have wondered what his problem with Shaw is.

“Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot,” the 25-year-old said.

“There is no hiding that we didn’t get on.

More Stories / Latest News Ben White breaks silence over Arsenal transfer rumours Inter Milan open to signing a Barcelona outcast as the Serie A giants look to bolster their midfield depth Former Barcelona star lauds Pedri as the coveted Spanish midfielder continues to shine in Euro 2020

“I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on. I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can’t.

“He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said ‘what’s his problem?’ and ‘why does he keep talking?’ He just needs to move on.

“What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be if I am being totally honest.

“I am so past it now. I have grown up a lot. The three years I had with him, I learnt a lot. I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it’s better just to ignore it and move on with my life.”