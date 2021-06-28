Man United ace is a priority for Champions League side after Euro 2020 exit

It was unlikely that any big moves would happen during the Euros, but some of the bigger sides are starting to exit the competition and it could result in a few transfers.

The situation with Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford is an odd one as they need an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the Portuguese defender is a more attacking option in the position, but it just doesn’t look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates him.

He was impressive for AC Milan last season and even forced his way into the Portugal squad for Euro 2020, but they went out tonight after a 1-0 defeat to Belgium.

It sounds like Milan would like to bring him back again next season, and Fabrizio Romano has indicated that keeping him is a priority:

Brahim Diaz will join AC Milan from Real Madrid on loan with buy option. Details: €25m buy option for AC Milan. Real will have a potential future re-buy clause for €30/31m. ??? #ACMilan @SkySport Odriozola could be an option for AC Milan but Diogo Dalot is still the priority. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

Another loan could be possible as it’s reported that his Man United contract does run until 2023, while allowing him to leave again would suggest that someone else would arrive in that position.

Wan-Bissaka was virtually everpresent last season but injuries and loss of form can and will happen, while Dalot’s form does suggest he deserves another shot to prove himself in England.

He may need a few days to get over the disappointment of the Euro 2020 exit, but hopefully his future is sorted out fairly soon.