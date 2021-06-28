Fee agreed: Manchester United to imminently complete €85M transfer

Manchester United have finally agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Germany.

Sancho, 21, has developed into one of the best players in the Bundesliga while playing his football with Dortmund.

For some time, there has been a sense of inevitability of a move to Man United, where he will look to build upon his achievements in his short professional career to date.

However, Man United have been unable to reach an agreement with Dortmund, which has seen Sancho continue on with the Bundesliga giants.

READ MORE: Liverpool rival Manchester United for potential €40m transfer of want-away midfield maestro

No longer, so it seems, with Sky Germany reporting an agreement has now been reached. Man United will pay €85M [£73M] to sign Sancho from Dortmund.

Der BVB und Man United sind sich jetzt bei der Sancho-Ablöse einig! ?? https://t.co/zMKusFTWJu — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) June 28, 2021

It’s been a long time coming, but the report claims that the transfer is now imminent after the two sides agreed terms. Man United fans’ long wait for Sancho to sign will soon be over.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news