Manchester United reportedly prefer Villarreal star Pau Torres to Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as they hunt for a new centre-back signing this summer.

That’s according to Dean Jones in the Done Deal Show in the video below, with his claims contradicting those put out by Fabrizio Romano in his Benchwarmers column last night…

Both are fine players and there’s bound to be plenty more transfer gossip surrounding the pair in the weeks and months ahead.

We’ve seen this sort of thing many times before and one imagines United will definitely settle on one of them eventually, or indeed sign someone else altogether!