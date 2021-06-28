West Ham United and Valencia are reportedly two clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite this summer.

However, one issue is that the Denmark international is said to be happy with life at the Nou Camp, according to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness.

Braithwaite has only ever really been a squad player at Barcelona, and few at the club will have expected him to remain with the club for a particularly lengthy period.

It seems, however, that it might now be tricky to offload Braithwaite, even though West Ham are among the potential suitors who could surely offer him more playing time.

The 30-year-old has shown his quality with the Danish national team at Euro 2020 this summer, and could surely be a useful option in David Moyes’ side, who lack enough depth up front.

The report suggests it might require a pay rise for Braithwaite, however, who seems pretty content with his current situation.