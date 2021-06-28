Arsenal consider transfer deal for versatile Euro 2020 ace

Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Sassuolo ace Mert Muldur as they assess various options to strengthen at right-back.

The Gunners had been looking at RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams, but it now looks like Muldur is also under consideration as a more realistic target, according to The Athletic.

The impressive 22-year-old has caught the eye in Serie A in recent times, while he also featured for the Turkish national team at Euro 2020 this summer.

Despite mainly being a right-back, the versatile defender can also operate as a centre-back and even started out his career as an attacking player.

That versatility could make Muldur an ideal fit for this Arsenal squad, with Mikel Arteta in need of a more attack-minded right-back as an upgrade on the under-performing Hector Bellerin.

Arteta could also do with more depth in central defence after the recent departures of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

According to Fabrizio Romano on Benchwarmers, Arsenal are also closing in on a move for Ben White and the sale of Granit Xhaka.

Meanwhile, the north London giants also look set to back Arteta with a stunning £250million transfer budget, according to 90min.