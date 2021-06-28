Arsenal monitoring star with €40m buy-out clause who shares an agent with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Madrid youngster Miguel Gutierrez ahead of a potential transfer.

The 19-year-old is a highly-rated left-back who looks to have a big future in the game, though he currently faces plenty of competition for a place in the Real Madrid first-team.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are monitoring Gutierrez as one of their targets this summer, with the teenager having a €40million release clause in his contract at the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal would realistically pay that much for a player who is relatively inexperienced at the highest level, but this does seem like an interesting saga worth keeping an eye on.

The Gunners have a good relationship with Los Blancos after taking both Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard on loan from the Spanish giants, so perhaps they can use that relationship again here, while there’s also the boost of Arteta and the player being represented by the same agency, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal don’t urgently need a left-back due to the form of Kieran Tierney in that position, though the Scotland international has been a little injury prone in his time at the Emirates Stadium.