New Barcelona signing can’t be presented after unexpectedly going off on holiday

When you’ve just signed for a new employer, and in this case a football club, the first impressions you make are the ones that are going to last the longest.

How many times have we heard interviews with club staff when they talk up players who take the time to wish them good morning or good afternoon, make a fuss of them and include them in the day to day things going on behind the scenes.

That sort of courteous behaviour marks a player out from the outset and hints at the character behind the famous persona.

The more down to earth they are, the more welcomed they will be. Stands to reason.

koeman depay aouar

Memphis Depay can’t be presented by Barcelona after going on holiday

Barcelona were looking forward to presenting their new signing, Memphis Depay, at some point shortly, but as Mundo Deportivo have reported, the player has unexpectedly gone straight on holiday after the Netherlands were bounced out of Euro 2020 by the Czech Republic.

Hardly the best way to start is it?!

