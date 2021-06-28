Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares on a five-year contract.

The two clubs have been in negotiations and things now look to be at an advanced stage, with most of the details agreed and a deal supposedly imminent, according to Jornal de Noticias.

MORE: Arsenal lining up surprise Real Madrid raid

Tavares looks an exciting prospect and could be a smart signing by Arsenal as they look in need of more cover for the injury-prone Kieran Tierney at left-back.

The Portugal Under-21 international has shown his potential in his time with Benfica, and looks set to become the latest player to leave the Lisbon giants for one of Europe’s more traditional big clubs.

Benfica have had a long list of top talents down the years, but often seem to end up selling them to teams in the more traditionally competitive big five leagues around Europe – the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

Tavares is still only 21 years of age and surely has his best years ahead of him, with Arsenal looking a good next move for him to develop and show what he can do in one of the best leagues in the world.