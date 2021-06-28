It’s so easy to get bogged down in the numbers of formations at the top level, but it’s fairly safe to suggest that any kind of 3-5-2 system is going to live and die with the performances of the wing-backs.

If they aren’t positive enough then it turns into a back five and you can’t attack or break out, but if they push too far forward it leaves the centre backs exposed and you’re going to concede goals.

Every major tournament has at least one breakout star who announces that they are ready for the biggest stage, and Denzel Dumfries has been that player so far at the Euros.

He’s just so relentless in his play so you’re not surprised to see him popping up at the back post for an attack before making a vital clearance at the other end when the opposition break, while his energy means he can do the job of two players.

He was outstanding again today despite the Netherlands losing to the Czech Republic, and it sounds like he’s going to leave PSV with a report from NOS quoting the PSV manager as saying that he expects him to leave this summer.

One club that could really use an all-action right-back is Arsenal, so Dumfries is exactly the kind of player that Mikel Arteta should be targeting with his rebuild this summer.

He’s still only 25 so there’s room for him to develop and improve, while playing in the Dutch league may take something off of his price tag so you would expect him to go for around £20-30m.

If Arsenal had Dumfries and Tierney as attacking wing-backs next season then it gives opposing teams a real problem because doubling up on both would leave all kinds of space in the centre of the pitch, while they do need to strengthen in that area if Hector Bellerin leaves.

Perhaps it would be a gamble, but it’s certainly one worth taking.