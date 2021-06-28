Menu

Paul Pogba to PSG could be on as Man United make contact with €100m-rated potential replacement

It appears Man United fans are set for another summer of watching Paul Pogba tearing up a major international tournament while wondering why he doesn’t do that at Old Trafford.

A recent report has stated that PSG have held talks about signing him and his contract is up next summer so United aren’t in a position of strength here, while there’s a feeling that PSG want to include more French players to give the impression that they are a French superpower rather than an oil-money club.

It’s unlikely that United would allow him to go without having a replacement lined up, so that makes yesterday’s report from RMC via Goal even more interesting.

They’ve suggested that the Old Trafford club have made contact with Rennes’ wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga. He’s also linked with a move to Paris, but there wouldn’t be a need for him if they add Pogba to the signing of Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

The reported price tag of €100m would be off-putting under normal circumstances but it’s pointed out that his deal also runs out in 2022, so that amount is completely unrealistic when he could sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere from January.

He’s still only 17 but he’s pushing towards the senior French squad and he’s proven himself in the top-flight already, so he could be the perfect long-term replacement for Pogba.

