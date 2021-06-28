Arsenal rival Manchester United & Liverpool for attacking midfielder transfer

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves.

The talented 22-year-old has been on fire for Sporting in recent times, scoring 23 goals in 32 league games for the club last season.

These eye-catching displays recently saw Goncalves linked with Manchester United and Liverpool by Record, with translation from Sport Witness, and it now seems Arsenal may also be in the mix.

According to 90min, the Gunners could have big money to spend this summer and Goncalves is one of the players they’re looking at.

The report claims that Goncalves has taken on a role similar to that of Bruno Fernandes at Sporting, so it’s easy to see why Man Utd might be interested in this similar calibre of player.

Liverpool could also do with someone like that as they never really replaced Philippe Coutinho at Anfield, and could do with a slight change in approach to give them a new dimension next season as teams now seem to have worked out Jurgen Klopp’s main tactical approach.

Arsenal, meanwhile, surely need a player like Goncalves as a matter of urgency after such a dire 2020/21 campaign, with the Portugal international perhaps ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, and to fill the boots of departing loanee Martin Odegaard.