Once England’s participation in Euro 2020 is over, the transfer rumour mill will go into overdrive.

Much of the gossip is likely to centre around Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.

The front man has, apparently, made it clear to Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, that he wishes to move on to pastures new, albeit Levy has expectedly shut down any such talk.

That’s unlikely to stop Pep Guardiola continuing to tempt the north Londoners into selling their most prized asset.

If he remains unsuccessful, however, the Catalan has already identified his plan B, and it would mean raiding his old club, Barcelona.

According to Fichajes, cited by TeamTalk, French World Cup winner, Antoine Griezmann could come into the reckoning.

Though it appears he’s perfectly happy at the Camp Nou, because of Barcelona’s perilous financial situation, it’s understood that they’ll listen to offers for almost all of their first-team players bar Lionel Messi.