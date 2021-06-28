Menu

Potentially gutting blow for Real Madrid star as his Euro’s could be over due to injury

The only sure thing about Eden Hazard since moving to Real Madrid has been injuries, so it was promising to see him looking bright for Belgium in the Euros as he built his fitness.

He looked good against Portugal tonight as we saw some trademark dribbles as he cut in from the left, but it was his brother who will take the headlines thanks to his winning goal.

There was a worrying moment for Hazard towards the end of the game as he pulled up holding his hamstring and had to be subbed off.

A hamstring injury is never good news and it was actually quite sad to see in his eyes that he’s so used to picking up injuries that he knew it was something he couldn’t play through, while the latest updates aren’t positive:

It states that the diagnosis isn’t looking good, and that could end his Euro 2020 campaign if it keeps him out for a few weeks.

There’s also an issue for his club football as this will make it harder for Real to sell him and it could also ruin his chances of getting a proper pre-season under the new manager, so you have to fear this could be another campaign where he’s playing catch up on his fitness.

