Prediction model ranks England as the third most likely team to win Euro 2020

Of course if you are going to win a major tournament then you will need to beat some big teams along the way, but nobody will be complaining about France, Portugal and the Netherlands all crashing out at an early stage.

England and Germany will both fancy their chances now as the path to the final looks fairly simple for the winner of that game tomorrow, but it appears it’s Belgium who are listed as the current favorites with this prediction model:

So the pre-tournament favourites in our predictor are out of #Euro2020. What does the predictor say now? ? — The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 28, 2021

The Belgians are actually far out in front of Spain with a 29% chance of winning the competition, while England are a bit further behind on 11% so it’s still suggested that it would be a long shot just now.

You do have to think that either Germany or England’s chances will greatly increase depending on who does win their clash tomorrow, while it’s Italy and Denmark who are the other sides given a real chance of winning at this point.