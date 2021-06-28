Menu

Real Madrid can cash in on young star as loan exit with €25m clause close but they’ll keep an option to buy him back

AC Milan
Including a buy-back clause makes so little sense for the initial buying club, but it could simply be the case that it’s the only way a deal can be agreed.

Real Madrid tend to include those options in any sales, and it means they can simply re-sign anyone who turns out to be good before immediately flipping them for a profit.

Brahim Diaz has struggled for first-team football in his career because he’s tried to break through at both Man City and Real Madrid, but he was outstanding for AC Milan last season as they managed to qualify for the Champions League.

It now looks like he’s set for a return to the San Siro, but this is probably going to benefit Real Madrid in the long run:

If he does go on to excel then the ball is always in Real’s court when it comes to taking him back for a reasonable fee, but at least it does give Milan the option to keep him around for a season or two at least.

He’s still only 21 but he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield area and he still has room to improve, so hopefully, he’s able to kick on next season and prove himself in the UCL too.

