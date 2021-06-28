Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Reds could undoubtedly do with a signing in midfield this summer following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer, and Saul seems like he could be an ideal candidate.

The Spain international is seemingly keen to leave his current club and could be on the move for around €40million, according to the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness.

Their report also mentions Manchester United and Manchester City as suitors for Saul, who has been one of the finest in Europe in his position for a number of years now.

There’s no doubt the 26-year-old could strengthen most top clubs, and may well have a key role to play at Man Utd as well due to their need to bring in upgrades on inconsistent performers like Nemanja Matic and Fred, while Donny van de Beek has also had a surprisingly minimal impact at Old Trafford so far.

Saul’s versatility surely means there’s room for him in a few areas of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, though he’d perhaps be more likely to win major trophies with a move to Liverpool.

Even if Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a real dip last season, they still finished third after showing a big improvement in their run-in, and it wasn’t long ago that they ran away with the Premier League title and won the Champions League.

United, by contrast, still look some way off being genuine contenders for the biggest prizes again after a difficult period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.