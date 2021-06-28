Numerous Serie A stars are expected to leave the league over the upcoming summer transfer window, but one veteran Napoli goal-scorer may end up staying put after all.

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne is currently slated to be out of a contract next year, where he will have the opportunity to leave the Naples-based side as a free agent.

As Insigne is set to hit free agency next year, several powerhouse clubs have expressed interest in signing the Napoli veteran.

One recent report noted that the likes of Barcelona are interested in pursuing Insigne, especially as club officials believe that they can haul him in on a discount deal due to his impending status as a free agent next year.

Amid the uncertainty regarding Insigne’s footballing future, Napoli remains committed to keeping its standout goal-scorer.

According to a report from the Italian-based outlet Corriere dello Sport, Napoli is well open to coming to terms with the forward on a contract extension deal over the upcoming summer transfer window.

For the moment, Insigne is also leaning towards signing off on such an agreement, as the report adds that the current Euro 2020 star wants to stay put with his boyhood club.

However, multiple roadblocks currently stand in the way of such a deal being completed over the coming months.

Insigne has no interest in accepting “low ball” offers from Napoli club officials and more so, he aims to acquire management of his image rights.

The Italian forward is also aiming to hold an in-person meeting with new Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti.

For now, contract extension talks on this matter are currently on standstill, as Insigne is currently focused on helping the Italian national team pull off a deep run in the Euro 2020 knockout stage.

Barring any last-minute surprises, Napoli and Insigne may very well soon sign off on a new blockbuster extension agreement.