Eight goals, chances galore and a game worthy of the knockout stages of the 2020 European Championship. Spain vs Croatia really did have it all.

With five minutes to go, La Roja were cruising at 3-1, before two late goals took the game into extra-time.

It was then that Luis Enrique’s side showed their class once more, and eased away to a 5-3 victory.

In so doing, they managed to rewrite history not once, but twice.

Spain became the first team in any edition of the European Championship to score five goals or more in consecutive matches, after also putting five past Slovakia in their last group game.

Not only that, but with Sarabia, Azpilicueta, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal all getting on the score sheet, Spain had also become the first team to produce five different scorers in a European Championship game.

Across the 120 minutes, the team looked decent in all departments, and no team will be wanting to face them when they’re in such free-scoring form.