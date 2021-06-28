As we begin to get down to the nitty gritty of the knockout stages of Euro 2020, the pressure will begin to ramp up on each team left within the competition.

Wales and Portugal are two teams that have already buckled under the weight of expectation, and if Spain aren’t careful, they’ll be next.

Luis Enrique’s La Roja side certainly have a winnable tie against Croatia, but they’d do well to ignore the noise coming from the Spanish media.

According to the Daily Mail, various Spanish outlets are calling the match a ‘final,’ such is their desperation to see the side progress past the Round of 16 for the first time since 2012.

Spain’s golden generation have long since disappeared, with current captain, Sergio Busquets, one of the last remaining members of that incredibly talented squad.

Whether they do have the firepower and defensive solidity to go all the way is a bit of a stretch, given the strength of the other countries left in the competition.

However, if they’re just allowed to go out and play their natural game, they could well be there or thereabouts when the trophy is handed out.