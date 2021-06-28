Video: Mario Pasalic nets dramatic equaliser as Man United target Pau Torres fails to defend cross

Would you believe it? In the 92nd minute of Croatia vs Spain, former Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic has netted a dramatic equaliser to send the game to extra-time.

A phenomenal game of football, which started with an absolute howler from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, with La Roja going on to dominate the vast majority of the minutes which followed.

With Spain leading 3-1 up until the 85th minute of the game, it looked as though Luis Enrique’s men were home and dry into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

However, an inspired comeback from Croatia, with their second goal coming via a goal-line technology decision, and the third a 92nd minute header from Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic, have booked in another 30 minutes of action here.

Pasalic, who spent six years on Chelsea’s books, wanted the ball far more than Pau Torres, who has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

United are making progress in their efforts to sign the defender from Villarreal, as per M.E.N. Based off this evidence, they might be better off sticking with what they’ve got…

