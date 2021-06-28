Video: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo throws and kicks away Portugal captain’s armband after Euros exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked fury and claims that he is a sore loser as the legend took his frustration out on the captain’s armband he wears after Portugal were knocked out of the Euros by Belgium.

As Ronaldo stormed off the pitch following Portugal’s 1-0 defeat in the first knockout stage of the Euros, the Juventus forward threw down his armband before kicking it along the floor.

Portugal held the majority of the ball against Belgium and fired off many shots, but less than a handful hit the target and they were ultimately punished for not being clinical enough.

Ronaldo dropped and kicked the Captain’s armband away… pic.twitter.com/FKSQr1b8o1 — MC (@CrewsMat19) June 27, 2021

The last time Ronaldo did this, only a few months ago, the armband was eventually auctioned off towards a lovely cause, hopefully the same will happen this time around in the only good thing that could come out of the outburst.