Video: Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta heads home to give Spain lead over Croatia in Euro 2020 knockouts

Spain have taken the lead over Croatia, with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta finding the back of the net.
Croatia took the lead after a horror error from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon allowed a Pedri backpass to nestle in the back of his own net.
The two sides headed into the half-time break level, with Pablo Sarabia having scored the equaliser not long before the break.
With Spain having dominated the contest throughout, you figured it was only a matter of time before La Roja scored again – but few would have expected it to come from Cesar Azpilicueta.
The Chelsea skipper, who had his hands on the Champions League trophy just shy of a month ago, has now netted his first goal for his country, rounding off a pretty successful 30 days.
Who knows why Azpilicueta found himself in the centre-forward position, but Spain will be thankful that he was there. A superb header!
