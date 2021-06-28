Video: Huge drama at Euro 2020 as France keeper Hugo Lloris saves a Switzerland penalty

VAR has been useful in the tournament so far, and it eventually got the call right tonight as Switzerland were given a golden chance to make it 2-0.
There was an obvious penalty as a player was wiped out in the box, but play was allowed to break to the other end and then Kylian Mbappe had a penalty shout of his own.
A second goal may have killed France in this game, so what a massive save this could be from Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris:
Hugo Lloris with a colossal penalty save for France! #FRA | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/asqCpbbAGQ
— fangazzetta (@fangazzetta) June 28, 2021
Pictures from Euro 2020
FRENCH KEEPER HUGO LLORIS COMES UP WITH THE SAVE AND SWITZERLAND CAN'T CAPITALIZE FROM THE SPOT! ?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/tBsqkOwV5y
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 28, 2021