Whether he’s playing or not, Zlatan Ibrahimovic always manages to write a headline or two.

The Swede’s ego knows no bounds, and a new movie entitled I am Zlatan will certainly feed into that.

MORE: Liverpool to re-sign Coutinho?

Due for release in September, the trailer has already dropped, and you have to say it’s absolutely incredible.

The movie looks at the beginning of his life, through school and adolescence, and ultimately to his rise to the very, very top of the footballing tree.