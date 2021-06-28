Video: Kylian Mbappe the villain for France as he misses the decisive penalty vs Switzerland

There were some outstanding penalties in the shootout between France and Switzerland tonight, but Kylian Mbappe didn’t look confident as he stepped up for his.

A miss would mean that France would suffer a shock exit from Euro 2020, and Sommer was equal to the kick to seal the shock result:

SOMMER SAVES MBAPPE'S PENALTY AND SWITZERLAND HAVE KNOCKED FRANCE OUT!!! SWITZERLAND HAVE KNOCKED FRANCE OUT OF EURO 2020!

Mbappe missed a big chance in extra time and he hasn’t had as much of an impact as many expected this summer, while this really opens up the tournament now with one of the favorites going out.