Menu

Video: Kylian Mbappe the villain for France as he misses the decisive penalty vs Switzerland

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

There were some outstanding penalties in the shootout between France and Switzerland tonight, but Kylian Mbappe didn’t look confident as he stepped up for his.

A miss would mean that France would suffer a shock exit from Euro 2020, and Sommer was equal to the kick to seal the shock result:

Mbappe missed a big chance in extra time and he hasn’t had as much of an impact as many expected this summer, while this really opens up the tournament now with one of the favorites going out.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.