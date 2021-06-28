Video: Man United fans will watch on in awe as Paul Pogba plays another amazing pass for France vs Switzerland

It’s not fair to say that Paul Pogba doesn’t play well for Man United, but he just doesn’t come anywhere close to matching the performance level he shows for France.

He was outstanding tonight against Switzerland as he scored an absolute screamer and slipped pass after pass through for a forward to run onto, but this was the pick of the bunch:

This pass from Pogba is an everyday thing for him btw?? pic.twitter.com/WlpVKYNyA2 — Lew (@Lzw9ine) June 28, 2021

Pictures from UEFA Euro 2020

The way he just nonchalantly volleys it into space with spin on it is great to see, and United fans must be watching this and dreaming of him bringing this form back to Old Trafford.