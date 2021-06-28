Video: Kylian Mbappe misses absolute sitter in second half of extra-time to send France into shootout

Kylian Mbappe missed an absolute sitter in the second-half of extra-time during France v Switzerland.

After the show that Spain and Croatia put on for us earlier in the evening, France and Switzerland had an uphill task to better it.

However, the scenes which unfolded in Les Bleus’ first Euro 2020 knockout game were world-class television.

MORE: Video: Paul Pogba scores a ridiculous goal from distance to put France 3-1 up over Switzerland

With the scores locked at 3-3 after 90 minutes, the two sides headed into extra-time, with the threat of a penalty shootout looming.

Kylian Mbappe, a football superstar, who hadn’t yet scored in the tournament, was provided with his moment to write the headlines.

However, in a moment which certainly was not in the script, Mbappe fluffed his lines, lashing his effort far wide of the mark and giving Switzerland an almighty left-off.

Mbappe doing his best Werner impression pic.twitter.com/NWQKkT5YjI — TribalScan – FUT Trader (@TribalScan) June 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Mbappe has not been able to play his football at this summer’s tournament. You just wonder if all the talk over his future is playing on his mind…

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news