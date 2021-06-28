Video: Kylian Mbappe not consolled by France teammates after Euro 2020 penalty shootout disaster

Kylian Mbappe was not consolled by many of his France teammates after missing the crucial spot kick which saw his country eliminated from Euro 2020.

Mbappe, a French footballing superstar, fluffed his lines from 12-yards to seal Leus Bleus’ defeat in the dramatic penalty shootout against Switzerland.

The Paris Saint-Germain hotshot didn’t manage a single goal at Euro 2020, he missed an absolute sitter in the second-half of extra-time and lost his bottle in the shootout.

MORE: Video: Kylian Mbappe misses absolute sitter in second half of extra-time to send France into shootout

It’s an absolute nightmare for a man who was supposed to be taking the baton from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Tonight we’re left asking, is he worthy?

His France teammates don’t seem to think so. While Mbappe is portayed as the darling of the French team, is that the case on the inside?

After Mbappe missed his penalty against Switzerland, the cameras show him getting a tap on the hand from Moussa Sissoko, and not much else.

Mbappe walked all the way down the tunnel without being consolled by a single teammate on the way.

He’s a young man who has just endured the worst moment of his career, yet who was there to put their arm around him when he needed them the most?

? SOMMER SAVES MBAPPE’S PENALTY AND SWITZERLAND HAVE KNOCKED FRANCE OUT!!! ? WE REPEAT: SWITZERLAND HAVE KNOCKED FRANCE OUT OF EURO 2020! ?#FRASUI | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/iD7BiAeL8l — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021