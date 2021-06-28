Menu

Video: Alvaro Morata shrugs off online abuse to hammer home for Spain against Croatia in extra-time

Juventus
Alvaro Morata has done it. The polarising Spain forward has fired home with an emphatic finish in extra-time.

Morata, while being regarded among the most talented centre-forwards in the world, has never been one of the best performing.

The Juventus forward is the perfect example of a confidence player. When it’s running through his veins, he’s class, when he’s down in the dumps, he struggles.

READ MORE: Video: Unai Simon gifts Croatia lead over Spain with goalkeeping howler of Euro 2020 so far

Morata has struggled throughout Euro 2020 to date, and as reported by the Guardian, has revealed he and his family have suffered abuse online as a result.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea man has now hit back at his abusers and his doubters in emphatic fashion, scoring a beauty for Spain against Croatia.

With the scores level at 3-3 and extra-time underway, Morata brought the ball down well before wellying it with his left foot on the volley, a cracking finish.

This is what he’s capable of…

