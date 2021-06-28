Video: Alvaro Morata shrugs off online abuse to hammer home for Spain against Croatia in extra-time

Alvaro Morata has done it. The polarising Spain forward has fired home with an emphatic finish in extra-time.

Morata, while being regarded among the most talented centre-forwards in the world, has never been one of the best performing.

The Juventus forward is the perfect example of a confidence player. When it’s running through his veins, he’s class, when he’s down in the dumps, he struggles.

Morata has struggled throughout Euro 2020 to date, and as reported by the Guardian, has revealed he and his family have suffered abuse online as a result.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea man has now hit back at his abusers and his doubters in emphatic fashion, scoring a beauty for Spain against Croatia.

With the scores level at 3-3 and extra-time underway, Morata brought the ball down well before wellying it with his left foot on the volley, a cracking finish.

This is what he’s capable of…

Now ???? is how you silence your critics ? Somehow, this game just keeps getting better – and we’re so here for it ?#CROESP | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/GEGVpqfoaa — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

