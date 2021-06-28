Video: Pablo Sarabia fires home after penalty box scramble as Spain draw level with Croatia at Euro 2020

Spain have drawn level with Croatia, with Pablo Sarabia finding the back of the net.

Luis Enrique’s men were firm favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after this fixture was made.

Croatia, while they do possess individual quality, have a weaker squad than they did at the 2018 World Cup. An era is ending for them, while a new one is beginning for La Roja.

Yet, it was Croatia who took the lead in the contest, if in the most bizarre of circumstances, a freak own goal from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.

That was drastically against the run of play, so you’d have expected Spain to waste no time with their attempts to get back into the contest.

Their attempts have now been successful, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Pablo Sarabia finding the back of the net.

? Penalty box pinball

? Featuring Pablo Sarabia

?? Level 1: Fire home a loose ball

? Mission complete #CROESP | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/42A59ZPpzz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

Spain have been, by far, the better team in the first-half of this game. You’d expect them to build on this heading into the second-half.

