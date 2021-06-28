Menu

Video: Paul Pogba scores a ridiculous goal from distance to put France 3-1 up over Switzerland.

Paul Pogba’s celebration may suggest that he just scored a fairly run-of-the-mill goal, but this has to go down as one of the contenders for goal of the tournament.

It’s such a good goal because it’s not like he absolutely puts the laces through this shot, but it’s so powerful and perfectly placed in the top corner where the keeper has no chance to save it:

This game certainly hinged on the Switzerland penalty miss at 2-0, but France are well on their way now.

