Video: Romelu Lukaku showed respect to Cristiano Ronaldo with lovely post-match gesture after Belgium knocked Portugal out of Euros

Football fans will absolutely love to see that Romelu Lukaku consoled Cristiano Ronaldo with a warm embrace after Belgium knocked Portugal out of the Euros.

Roberto Martinez’s men ran out 1-0 winners on Sunday night thanks to a long-range strike from Thorgan Hazard, whilst Portugal failed to convert any of their clear-cut chances.

Once the full-time whistle blew, Lukaku and Ronaldo shared a hug, with the ex-Chelsea striker seeming to express his respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with some words into his ear.

Ronaldo scored five goals and contributed an assist over the four matches he played for his nation, but it wasn’t enough to kick the rest of the side into gear.

Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo after the game. ?? The respect Lukaku has for Ronaldo is beautiful. Constantly praises him in the media, calls him the best player in the world and always shows respect to him.pic.twitter.com/D200YMuNtn — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 27, 2021

Pictures from UEFA.

Lukaku and Ronaldo worked their socks off for their sides last night, but the Belgian came out on top in a match that made Portugal rue their missed chances.