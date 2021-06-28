Video: France stunned as Seferovic heads home shock Switzerland opener in Euro 2020 knockout match

Euro 2020 favourites France are behind to Switzerland, with Haris Seferovic finding the back of the net.

Having beaten Germany and drawn with Portugal to progress from the ‘group of death’ as group winners, world champions France had to be considered firm favourites to go all the way and win Euro 2020.

They reached the final of the 2016 European Championships, only to be beaten by Portugal. Didier Deschamps will be intent on ensuring they don’t fall short again this summer.

However, that’s on the assumption that they even get that far, because Switzerland have taken a shock lead over Les Bleus in the first knockout round of the tournament, with Seferovic providing the finishing touch.

?? Do we have a shock on the cards? ?? What a bit of centre-forward play that is from Seferovic ?#FRASUI | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/7dCO3QnWgc — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

While France have been one of the strongest performing sides at Euro 2020 so far, they’ve been far from flawless.

Perhaps it’d be unfair to expect them to be, but it’d only take one sub-par performance over 90 minutes to send them packing. Could it come tonight?

