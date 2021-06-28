Menu

Video: Unai Simon gifts Croatia lead over Spain with goalkeeping howler of Euro 2020 so far

Oh my word – Unai Simon, what have you done? Croatia have taken the lead against Spain, and in the most bizarre of circumstances.

Croatia headed into this name knowing that they’d be doing so as underdogs, especially after Spain’s emphatic victory last time out.

After Spain dominated the opening 20 minutes of the contest, you got the feeling that it’d only be a matter of time before they found the breakthrough.

However, Spain keeper Unai Simon, who has become the first-choice for Luis Enrique for this tournament, has made an absolute howler to gift Croatia the lead.

Perhaps the initial pass was a little hefty, but that can’t be used as an excuse. Simon has taken his eye off of the ball, and it’s seen Spain go one behind.

There’s still plenty of time left in the contest for Spain to get on the scoresheet and Simon to redeem himself.

What a nightmare start for La Roja, though…

