Videos: World-class Karim Benzema bails out France with quick-fire brace including filthy touch and finish

France are leading against Switzerland, with Karim Benzema scoring a brilliant, quick-fire brace.

After Switzerland took the lead in the first-half of the contest, Didier Deschamps’ men headed into the half-time break up against it.

Switzerland were then awarded a penalty less than ten minutes into the second period, providing the underdogs with a golden opportunity to go two ahead.

READ MORE: Video: Huge drama at Euro 2020 as France keeper Hugo Lloris saves a Switzerland penalty

Hugo Lloris, with a strong right hand, denied Ricardo Rodriguez.

Karim Benzema, on the back of one of the best seasons of his career, having been recalled to the squad for this tournament alone, then turned the game on it’s head.

First of all, Benzema equalised, with his first touch absolutely filfthy and his second not far off.

That is the best touch you will see in a very long time ? Euro 2020: Karim Benzema has ARRIVED ?#FRASUI | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/GoCSaxkqT0 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

French then turned on the style, picking Switzerland apart before Antoine Griezmann put it on a plate for the red-hot Benzema.

?’??? ?????????? ? In the space of four minutes… ?? Lloris denies Rodriguez from the spot

?? Benzema equalises in style

?? That man Benzema puts France in front#FRASUI | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/7mHpZSDRi2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

The world champions have finally turned up in this contest, and every other team competing in Euro 2020 ought to be fearful of Karim Benzema.

