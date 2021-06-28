Menu

“Would be a criminal offence” – These Arsenal fans are gutted that potential star is being overlooked for a relegated player

Arsenal’s current predicament means they aren’t going to be shopping at the top-end of the transfer market, and it does mean that any transfer is going to come with an element of risk.

One of the biggest questions for Mikel Arteta will come down to what kind of risk he actually wants to take, and the goalkeeping situation is the perfect example.

Bernd Leno has been a solid keeper over the past few years but mistakes have started to creep into his game, so it currently sounds like two of their main targets are Ajax stopper Andre Onana and Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale.

Onana is such a fascinating prospect because under usual circumstances he would be chased by the best teams in the world and he could be a top-class keeper, but he also comes with a lengthy drug ban so some patience would be needed.

While Onana is a proven player who needs a fresh start, Ramsdale is still seen by many as a prospect who could be great but he’s not at Onana’s level just now, and plenty of Arsenal fans are gutted at the prospect of signing him over the Ajax man:

