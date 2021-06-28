Arsenal’s current predicament means they aren’t going to be shopping at the top-end of the transfer market, and it does mean that any transfer is going to come with an element of risk.

One of the biggest questions for Mikel Arteta will come down to what kind of risk he actually wants to take, and the goalkeeping situation is the perfect example.

Bernd Leno has been a solid keeper over the past few years but mistakes have started to creep into his game, so it currently sounds like two of their main targets are Ajax stopper Andre Onana and Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale.

Onana is such a fascinating prospect because under usual circumstances he would be chased by the best teams in the world and he could be a top-class keeper, but he also comes with a lengthy drug ban so some patience would be needed.

While Onana is a proven player who needs a fresh start, Ramsdale is still seen by many as a prospect who could be great but he’s not at Onana’s level just now, and plenty of Arsenal fans are gutted at the prospect of signing him over the Ajax man:

Potentially going for Aaron Ramsdale, when Andre Onana is available for just £9M… would be a criminal offence. Don’t you even dare Arsenal. ? — Bhavs (@bhavss14) June 28, 2021

Why. Are. We. Interested. In. Ramsdale. When. Onana. Is. Right. There. For. Less. Than. Half. The. Price. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 28, 2021

Signing Ramsdale for £20m+ over Onana for less than £10m never makes sense. Really hoping Sheffield United put us off with the fee. — evan ? (@afcevan) June 28, 2021

I don’t want to hear home-grown quota being used as an excuse for not signing Onana when we’re wasting foreign spots on backup LB’s. Would be terrible business from the club if we miss out on him. — James. (@afcjxmes) June 28, 2021

I can understand why we are (maybe) not going after Onana .

But why Ramsdale out of all people? 20m for a backup GK?!! Really!!? — Netranjit Borgohain (@Trungks32) June 28, 2021