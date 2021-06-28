Wilfried Zaha tipped to leave Crystal Palace amid Arsenal, Chelsea & Spurs transfer rumours

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is being tipped to be sold for a reduced free this summer.

Former footballer and manager Barry Fry believes Zaha could be likely to be on the move, following recent transfer rumours that he’s once again looking to join a bigger club.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton, and could undoubtedly make a fine addition to any of those squads.

It could also give Palace plenty of money to work with when it comes to rebuilding their squad, though Fry believes they may have missed their chance to cash in on him for the kind of money they could’ve made before the pandemic.

“If you want better players, they cost money, not only the transfer fee but the wages, and Zaha wants to go now,” Fry told This Is Futbol.

“He’s wanted to go for a couple of years now, when they wanted fifty, sixty, seventy million, that’s going to half now with the climate financially and you get rid of him for thirty five to forty million, what do you get?

“They won’t get anyone fit to lace his boots, really.”